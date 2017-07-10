US Treasurys edge higher as bond investors focus on data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning as investors awaited the release of economic data and eyed auctions.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3766 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9289 percent.
On data front, consumer credit data for May released at around 3 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Monday will also see the auction of around $39 billion in 13-week bills and $33 billion in 26-week bills.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $46.72 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.09 percent, while U.S. crude was around $44.25 a barrel, up 0.05 percent.
Oil prices recovered at the start of the trading week, after a 3 percent fall in the previous session, but high drilling activity in the U.S. and plentiful supplies from OPEC producers capped gains.