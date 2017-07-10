US Treasurys edge higher as bond investors focus on data, auctions

On data front, consumer credit data for May released at around 3 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Monday will also see the auction of around $39 billion in 13-week bills and $33 billion in 26-week bills.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $46.72 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.09 percent, while U.S. crude was around $44.25 a barrel, up 0.05 percent.

Oil prices recovered at the start of the trading week, after a 3 percent fall in the previous session, but high drilling activity in the U.S. and plentiful supplies from OPEC producers capped gains.