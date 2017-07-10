Yellen and other Fed speakers dominate this summer week on Wall Street

Donald Trump Jr. has acknowledged meeting with a Russian lawyer, linked to the Kremlin, during the 2016 presidential election, after being told she allegedly had information that could help his father's campaign. (CNBC)

After a weekend of criticism of President Donald Trump's plan to create a cybersecurity unit in cooperation with Russia, the president tweeted he actually didn't think it would happen. (CNBC)

As lawmakers return to Washington after their July recess, Sen. John McCain said the GOP's effort to replace Obamacare is "probably going to be dead." But fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he supports the bill. (USA Today)

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration is not considering a plan to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans in order to pay for tax breaks for the middle class. (Reuters)

Amtrak is starting extensive repairs today to tracks and signals at New York City's Penn Station. The work, scheduled to last through the end of August, was initially scheduled over a few years on nights and weekends. But two recent derailments accelerated plans. (AP)

A huge blaze broke out overnight at the famous Camden Market in London. The London Fire Brigade said 70 firefighters and 10 engines were sent to the popular tourist attraction. Major fires have hit the market twice before, in 2008 and 2014. (BBC)

Shares of Wanda Hotel Development spiked over 150 percent after the unit of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda agreed to sell 76 hotels and 13 cultural and tourism projects, including theme parks, to China's Sunac for nearly $9.3 billion. (CNBC)



Elon Musk tweeted over the weekend photos of the first production unit of Tesla's (TSLA) highly anticipated, less expensive Model 3 sedan. The initial 30 customers get their electric cars at a party on July 28. (The Verge)

As part of Amazon's (AMZN) third annual Prime Day, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET tonight, the e-commerce giant is cutting its Echo home speaker price by 50 percent, and the Echo Dot by 30 percent. (The Verge)

Facebook (FB) cut the price of its Oculus Rift virtual reality headset and related gear for the second time this year. A bundle of the headset, controllers, and games is now $399 for the next six weeks. (CNBC)