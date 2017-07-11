Minnesota is a prime example of how infrastructure is an issue that never goes away. The state received a wake-up call with the deadly 2007 collapse of the St. Anthony Falls Bridge, which carries Interstate 35W over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. The bridge was replaced just over a year later, and today only a relative handful of the state's bridges are structurally deficient. But needs continue to pile up. Gov. Mark Dayton recently signed a $988 million infrastructure bill. The package had to be scaled back by more than one-third, however, because of concerns about debt.

2017 Infrastructure score: 211 out of 400 points

Deficient bridges: 6 percent

Average commute to work: 23.1 minutes

Major airport: Minneapolis–St. Paul International

20-year water system needs: $7.4 billion

2016 Infrastructure rank: No. 5