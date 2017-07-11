28. California

Economic Profile
Governor: Jerry Brown, Democrat
Population: 39,250,017
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.5 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.7
Top corporate tax rate: 8.84 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 12.3 percent
Gasoline tax: 38.80 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa3, AA- stable
Major private employers: Kaiser Permanente, Apple
