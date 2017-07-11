    ×

    28. California

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 326 10 21
    Infrastructure 183 22 33
    Cost of Doing Business 63 49 49
    Economy 176 22 (Tie) 8
    Quality of Life 183 21 23
    Technology & Innovation 178 2 2
    Education 95 28 38
    Business Friendliness 8 50 50
    Access to Capital 100 1 2 (Tie)
    Cost of Living 3 48 47
    Overall 1315 28 32

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Jerry Brown, Democrat

    Population: 39,250,017

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.7

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.84 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 12.3 percent

    Gasoline tax: 38.80 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa3, AA- stable

    Major private employers: Kaiser Permanente, Apple

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States for Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC|Survey Monkey Small Business Survey animation
      CNBC | Survey Monkey Small Business Survey

      The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.