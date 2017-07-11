5 Amazon Prime Day items that could boost your productivity

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, considers exercise a way to get more out of his already packed schedule. With the FitBit watch, you can your track steps and be reminded to move away from the desk. The product also allows you to also track distance, calories burned, heart rate, floors climbed and more.
Turn your lunch break into a quick gym session without missing important calls: The FitBit allows you to stay connected with call, text and calendar alerts when a phone is nearby.
While the watch retails for $198.95, Prime members save an additional $60, bringing the price down to $138.95 today.
Exercise is an essential part of being productive, according to some of the world's most successful people. Says self-made billionaire Richard Branson: "I seriously doubt that I would have been as successful in my career ... if I hadn't always placed importance on my health and fitness."
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.
See also:
3 productivity tips you can learn from Jeff Weiner, Steve Jobs and Barack Obama
The one trait a productivity coach says every successful manager should have
8 easy tweaks that will make you so much more productive