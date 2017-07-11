VISIT CNBC.COM

5 Amazon Prime Day items that could boost your productivity

Luke MacGregor | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Amazon's third annual Prime Day has officially arrived. The global shopping event, exclusively for Prime members, features thousands of discounted products for vigilant bargain hunters.

The 2017 sales bonanza started at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, July 10, and ends at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12.

Here are the five Amazon Prime Day items that could help boost your productivity:

Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news and more. Echo connects to speakers or headphones so you can play music and also controls lights, fans, thermostats and garage doors. The device can hear you from across the room even in noisy environments and while playing music.

The echo also works as an alarm clock, so you can get an early start to your day like self-made billionaire Richard Branson. The Echo normally retails for $179.99 but Prime members can score it for just $89.99.

Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

Tune out the world around you with these wireless headphones. Currently a No.1 best-seller on Amazon, this product connects easily to your favorite devices via Bluetooth so you can enjoy high-quality wireless streaming.

Need to interrupt your morning podcast for a quick client phone call? No problem. The headset takes calls wirelessly with a built-in mic. The product's description also trumpets having up to 18 hours of battery life so you can save time on charging the device. The regular price is $198 but today you can grab them for $98.

How to boost your productivity like Richard Branson
Athletic and outdoor Shoes

Take a page from Barack Obama's book: The former leader of the free world started each morning with an early workout for increased productivity.

Amazon has exclusive deals of up to 50% off on a variety of athletic shoes. Brands range from New Balance sneakers to Puma cross trainers. A pair of PUMA Women's Cross-Trainer-Shoes is usually $120, but today the price has been slashed in half to $60. There's little excuse to skip that 6 a.m. spin class after buying these shoes.

Kindle E-reader

Take some time out for yourself and get lost in a good book. An e-book, that is. Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn, believes that reading is fundamental and tells CNBC that is where his intellectual curiosity came from.

Choose from new releases and bestsellers, or from over a million titles at $2.99 or less. Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles.

Weiner adds that the ability to ask questions and search for answers through reading books was a big confidence boost for him. With built-in Wi-Fi, the tablet lets you Google questions and search for answers to your heart's content. Normally $79.99, the e-reader is now retailing for $49.99.

A runner wearing a Fitbit.
Source: Fitbit
FitBit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, considers exercise a way to get more out of his already packed schedule. With the FitBit watch, you can your track steps and be reminded to move away from the desk. The product also allows you to also track distance, calories burned, heart rate, floors climbed and more.

Turn your lunch break into a quick gym session without missing important calls: The FitBit allows you to stay connected with call, text and calendar alerts when a phone is nearby.

While the watch retails for $198.95, Prime members save an additional $60, bringing the price down to $138.95 today.

Exercise is an essential part of being productive, according to some of the world's most successful people. Says self-made billionaire Richard Branson: "I seriously doubt that I would have been as successful in my career ... if I hadn't always placed importance on my health and fitness."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Increase your productivity with these habits
