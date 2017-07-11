    ×

    6. Colorado

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 354 4 1
    Infrastructure 177 28 29
    Cost of Doing Business 126 38 37
    Economy 195 13 2
    Quality of Life 201 14 (Tie) 12
    Technology & Innovation 167 7 8
    Education 129 12 25
    Business Friendliness 114 8 (Tie) 9
    Access to Capital 80 12 8
    Cost of Living 19 32 32
    Overall 1562 6 3

    Economic Profile

    Governor: John Hickenlooper, Democrat

    Population: 5,540,545

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 3.6 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 2.3 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 4.63 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.63 percent

    Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa3, AA stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Centura Health, Dish Network Corp.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

