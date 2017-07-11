6. Colorado

Economic Profile
Governor: John Hickenlooper, Democrat
Population: 5,540,545
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 3.6 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 2.3 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 4.63 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 4.63 percent
Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa3, AA stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Centura Health, Dish Network Corp.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence