A CEO's viral email to an employee shows the right way to lead a healthy workplace

An email from an employee telling her team she was taking time off for a couple mental health days just went viral. The reason: Her company's CEO appreciated the honesty.

Madalyn Parker, a web developer for Olark Live Chat, sent the email that garnered a response from the company's CEO Ben Congleton. When Parker shared the email exchange on Twitter, she received hundreds of replies.

In his email, Congleton thanked Parker for setting an example of how important sick days are for improving mental health. Now, Parker's tweet has been shared over 12,000 times.

Congleton even wrote a post on Medium to elaborate on his thoughts. "It is incredibly hard to be honest about mental health in the typical workplace. In situations like this, it is so easy to tell your teammates you are 'not feeling well,'" Congleton writes. "I wanted to call this out and express gratitude for Madalyn's bravery in helping us normalize mental health as a normal health issue."

Congleton writes that actions like this should be more commonplace: "It's 2017. We are in a knowledge economy. Our jobs require us to execute at peak mental performance. When an athlete is injured they sit on the bench and recover. Let's get rid of the idea that somehow the brain is different," he writes.