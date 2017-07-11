Amid debt crises and raging protectionism, there’s still a country that badly wants to join the euro

The governor of the Croatian National Bank is confident that joining the euro zone's single currency will be a good bet for a country that's on a steady growth trajectory.

Boris Vujcic told CNBC Tuesday said that joining the EU had given the country a much-needed boon in the aftermath of the European debt crisis and that it now wants to press ahead with full integration into the euro zone with the adoption of the euro.

The stance is at odds with some commentators who believe the joint currency has failed many of its smaller Mediterranean members, but Vujcic said that Croatia's financial ties with its neighboring countries means that it is better in than out.

"When you look at the euro zone prospects of Croatia, one has to bear in mind that Croatia is a heavily euro-dependent economy anyway – about three quarters of savings in Croatian banks are in euros," he said on the side lines of a joint conference with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Dubrovnik.