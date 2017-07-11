Trump Jr. released a chain of emails on Tuesday so that he could be "totally transparent" about events that transpired during a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June last year. Veselnitskaya had said she had information that could prove "helpful" to the Trump presidential campaign.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed after dipping on the release of Trump Jr.'s emails.

However, reaction to the email appeared to have had a more lasting effect on U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar than the stock market, National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a Wednesday morning note.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, traded at 95.689 at 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN. The dollar had gained in Asian trade on Tuesday before ceding ground following Trump Jr.'s email release during U.S. trading hours.

The dollar was also softer against the yen after trading at a four-month high in the previous session. The greenback fetched 113.77 yen at 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN.

Central bank speak was also in the spotlight after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard's speech on Tuesday about the central bank's policy moves. While Brainard said the Fed was likely to move "soon" to unwind its massive portfolio, her comments on future interest rate hikes were perceived as dovish by the markets.

Meanwhile, a speech from Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent that skirted the issue of future rate hikes resulted in the British pound sinking against the euro overnight.

Against the euro, the pound traded at $1.1203 at 8:04 a.m. HK/SIN, after trading as low as $1.1196 overnight. Pound/euro had traded around the $1.13 handle earlier in the week.

Sterling also edged down against the dollar to trade at $1.2856 compared to levels around the $1.288 handle seen earlier in the week.

In individual stocks, Toshiba shares were up 0.56 percent in early trade following news the company was in talks with Western Digital after negotiations with a preferred bidder stalled, Reuters said. Western Digital had won a temporary court order on Tuesday that allowed it to access shared databases due to its joint venture with Toshiba, Reuters added.

In energy news, Brent crude futures rose 1.41 percent to trade at $48.19 a barrel and U.S. crude futures gained 1.62 percent to trade at $45.77.

Japan's June corporate goods price index increased 2.1 percent on year, aligning with analyst expectations, Reuters said. The index tracks the prices corporates charged each other for goods and services.

Investors also anticipated the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due during U.S. hours. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before congress was also awaited.