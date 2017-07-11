Barry's Bootcamp marches into global fitness market

The fitness favorite among Hollywood hunks and Manhattan models alike is taking its sweat-heavy brand global. Barry's Bootcamp, whose signature studio color is red — is clearly seeing green.

With serious private capital behind it, the company just announced it will open at least five new studios this year, from Atlanta to Milan to Stockholm. Under the leadership of former fitness instructor Joey Gonzalez, Barry's will grow to 39 studios worldwide this year, with several more in the planning stages.

"For many many years the brand has been a lot bigger than the business, and this is really just about catching up to the brand," said Gonzalez, the CEO who is positioning Barry's as a "lifestyle brand."

Barry's is being fueled by capital from North Castle Partners, the private equity firm behind the growth of another health brand, Equinox, which was later acquired by The Related Cos.

Barry's may be in the newly dubbed "boutique" category, with single-class prices ranging from $23 in Nashville, Tennessee, to $40 in the Hamptons, but it's been around for nearly 20 years. For the first decade it stuck to California, but by the end of this year, it will have more than 40,000 patrons pumping iron and pounding treadmills, according to the company.