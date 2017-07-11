Before you send that email, ask yourself this

Donald Trump Jr. has found himself in exceptionally hot water after an email response he fired off over a year ago became public today.
The message itself — "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer" — likely was not something he wanted to be made public, and may prove to carry serious consequences.
For employees who spend hours each day shooting missives across email, text and messaging apps, it's an essential reminder of the cardinal rule of digital communication: Everything is public.