Before you send that email, ask yourself this

Today, you can't expect that your personal communication will remain private. Emails can easily be saved and forwarded to people with whom you never intended to communicate, and whether employees realize it or not, it's common for companies to archive conversations on messaging services like Slack.

Wide-spread hacks like those aimed at Sony and Target demonstrate just how vulnerable individuals everywhere are to having their information and communications shared with the world.

So before you send anything online, ask yourself, "Will I be OK if this ends up on the front page of the New York Times?"

If the answer is yes, hit send. If not, try again.

Here are three other questions you should ask yourself before you send your words off into the digital ether (and who knows where else):