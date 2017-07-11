'The Profit' transformed this humble and heavily bearded coffee company owner into a brand mascot

Bodhi Leaf is the rare, small business that didn't quite need the full Marcus Lemonis-magic touch to turn its fortunes around. Before it hit The Profit's radar, the California-based, specialty coffee purveyor was actually already in an enviable position: With its popular cafes and wholesale bean business booming, the company was poised for rapid growth. But without a solid inventory system, clear management structure or working capital, owner Steve Sims felt he and his fledgling company wouldn't survive its growing pains.

Sims' humble nature and fear of confrontation was also at odds with the continued health of Bodhi -- disastrous family entanglements and a lack of staff meetings ensured communication at the company was in disarray. For Bodhi to continue to be in the black, it needed a captain capable of steering it to success. Fortunately for Sims and and his staff, Marcus saw the value in Bodhi's brand of specialty coffee and decided to invest.

"I feel like I had grown the business as far as I could with my own resources and capital that I had," says Sims of his decision to work with Marcus. "And I feel like I had kinda hit a wall. And we were profitable. … And I knew we were scalable."