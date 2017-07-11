    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Companies that do this are too desperate for me

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Frontier Communications: "I don't think they can turn it around. This is a 'you can run, but you can't hide' situation. That's what I think about reverse splits. Companies that do them, I think, are desperate, desperate to, let's say, obscure the huge picture of what's happening. And Frontier's huge picture is they bought a lot of landlines and have a lot of debt. I don't want anything to do with it, and that's been my position for ages and ages."

    Disney: "My take on Disney is this is long term, a long-term good stock. It's not short term because of exactly what you're talking about, which is this problem at ESPN. But longer term, I think the problem will be dealt with."

    Alexion Pharmaceuticals: "I like Alexion and I like Incyte. I think both of them could be acquired and they have good enough businesses that I'm willing to recommend them even on a non-takeover basis."

    Suburban Propane Partners: "I can't be positive on the propane market. There's a glut. It's just not a good market. I am sorry. I would love to be supportive, I just can't be."

    Scorpio Tankers: "I hate that group. Period. End of story."

