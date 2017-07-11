Dollar pressured by Trump Jr. emails, focus on Yellen testimony

While the dollar was buffeted by the political headlines on Tuesday, it remains underpinned against the yen by divergent monetary policy expectations for the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, he said.
"Central banks around the globe seem to be either removing their accommodation or talking about removing their accommodation, except for the BOJ," said Northey.
Ahead of Yellen's remarks, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank should soon begin reducing its balance sheet, as long as economic data on U.S. jobs and growth holds up.
But she wasn't as hawkish as some investors hoped, saying that once balance sheet reduction is under way, she will assess inflation before deciding on further interest rate increases.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that if inflation did not move toward the Fed's 2 percent target, then this would be a reason to hold off raising rates.