Dollar pressured by Trump Jr. emails, focus on Yellen testimony

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, was slightly lower on the day at 95.641.

Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 113.675 yen, moving away from a four-month high of 114.495 yen marked on Tuesday.

Emails released by Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday showed he agreed last year to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have damaging information about Democratic White House rival Hillary Clinton as part of Moscow's official support for his father.

Investors' mood turned more hopeful later in the session after U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced a two-week delay in the Senate's August recess to provide more time to work on legislation and approve nominees, which could lead to progress on tax reform and fiscal stimulus.

Even after the news of the longer session, "the U.S. dollar did not return to beginning-of-the-day levels," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at U.S. Bancorp Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.