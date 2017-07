This is obviously very high level and sensitive information: Publicist for Donald Jr. 1 Hour Ago | 02:15

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday released a chain of emails that said he was offered "high level and sensitive information" that would incriminate Hillary Clinton as part of "Russia and its government's support" for his father's presidential campaign.

There are four pages of emails which read bottom to top—the top of page one is the last correspondence made public from the email thread.