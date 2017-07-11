George Soros hits out at Hungarian government for exploiting ‘Europe’s darkest hour’ in $13 million campaign

The ruling Fidesz party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, rejects the claims of anti-Semitism and argues that the goal of the campaign is to stop Soros's migrant campaign.

Soros is an advocate of helping developing countries cope with the growing migrant crisis and has said that Europe should accept "several hundred thousand fully-screened refugees through an orderly process of vetting and resettlement."

Orban has claimed that these plans would remove control from the Hungarian government and place it in the hands of Brussels – an issue of major contention across a number of European states.

However, the note claims that the government has "willfully misrepresented" Soros' views to further its political agenda.

"As a survivor of the Holocaust who hid from the Nazis in Budapest and later was himself a refugee, Soros knows first-hand what it means to be in mortal peril," the note on Tuesday morning read.

"He carries the memory of the international community's rejection of Jewish refugees fleeing the Nazis … It is from the crucible of those experiences that his empathy for refugees from war-torn Syria and elsewhere was born," it adds.

"Soros's position is entirely consistent with mainstream European values. The claim that Soros is promoting a scheme to import a million illegal immigrants into Europe is Victor Orban's fantasy."

Orban, once a beneficiary of Soros' university grant program, has long clashed with Soros. In April, the pair came to loggerheads amid moves by Orban to shut down the Central European University, the school founded by Soros.

Orban has also been attempting to tighten the rules which govern non-governmental organizations (NGOs), many of which have been beneficiaries of the some $400 million donated by Soros to support justice, education and human rights in Hungary.

