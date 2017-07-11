"From biotech and defense tech to wearable tech and clean tech, technologies developed in the Lone Star State are changing the world in which we live."

Those are some of the advantages that helped Texas win the Governor's Cup for the most new and expanded corporate facility projects in the nation — for the fifth year in a row. Over the past year, Texas welcomed Kubota Tractors, Farmer Brothers and Serenova, along with new facilities for Amazon, Facebook and GM Financial, to name just a few. Tech giants Apple, Oracle, Google and Microsoft are also expanding their corporate presence and jobs in Texas' innovation corridor.

In fact, Texas is in the middle of an innovation renaissance. From biotech and defense tech to wearable tech and clean tech, technologies developed in the Lone Star State are changing the world in which we live.

Texas is also where the tech talent wants to live, with Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas ranking among the top metro areas for startup activity.

The Texas model is proof that limited government secures economic liberty and encourages unlimited opportunity.

To spur even greater economic expansion, I will continue to fight back against overregulation by the federal government and rein in regulatory regimes at the local level that create a patchwork of compliance complexities.

The freedom to experiment with new business models, like transportation network companies, should be permitted by default. Across industries, we need to remove barriers to entry, encourage competition, enact consistent consumer safety regulations and then empower consumers to choose.

By unleashing the power of entrepreneurs and innovators, and securing the freedom to aspire, Texas will long remain the best state for business.

— By Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Editor's note: This commentary was written before the release of the Top States 2017 data. The governor did not have knowledge of the rankings or the comprehensive data.