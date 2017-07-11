VISIT CNBC.COM

5 things to do in your 20s to get out of debt by 30

If you want to be debt-free, don't wait. Start building the habits that will get you there today.

Take a cue from people like Derek Sall, who dug himself out of more than $100,000 worth of student loans, credit card charges and mortgage payments to become completely debt-free by 30.

Once Sall decided that he wanted to eliminate his debt for good, he started living differently: He cut his expenses, took on side gigs and simplified his life.

Want to follow suit? Here are five tips to help you enter your 30s debt-free.

Make a plan

If you're already bogged down with student loans, credit card payments or other forms of outstanding debt, develop a strategy for tackling it right away.

One popular debt repayment strategy is the snowball method. Popularized by "The Total Money Makeover" author Dave Ramsey, it means you prioritize your smallest debts first, regardless of interest rate. To try it, start by listing out all of your debts, smallest to largest. Pay the minimum balance on each one, except the smallest. For that one, dedicate as much cash as possible each month until it is repaid. Then move on to the second-smallest debt.

Researchers for the Harvard Business Review find the snowball method to be the most effective strategy because you're more likely to stay motivated if you can see your debts disappearing.

A couple who paid off $52,000 of debt in 18 months shares their saving secrets
Draw lines

When you're trying to get out of debt, the worst thing you can do is create more debt. Figure out what your weaknesses are and then create firm boundaries to keep you from falling into them.

For Lauren Greutman, a former over-spender who dug herself out of more than $40,000 in credit card debt, that meant ditching the plastic for good. "I absolutely had to stop carrying my cards with me, because I was just too swipe happy," she writes in her book "The Recovering Spender." "I had zero self-control."

Even though going cash-only caused Greutman a few embarrassing moments, including the time she forgot her bills at home and couldn't afford to buy groceries, in the long run it held her accountable for her spending and forced her to stick to her budget. "Those boundaries are there to keep you safe," she writes.

How this 31-year-old became debt-free in seven years
Avoid lifestyle inflation

When you're straight out of college and earning an entry-level salary, making the minimum payments on your loans is sometimes all you can muster. But once you start earning more, it can be difficult to divert your extra income to your debt instead of putting it towards a bigger apartment, going to out eat, new clothes and so on.

The earlier you learn to resist the temptation, the better. One way to keep yourself from trying to live up to your friends' standards is to dial back your use of social media, advises Derek Sall, who paid off $116,000 worth of debt before age 30.

"The best tip I can give is just live your own life," he tells CNBC. "The best way to just live simply and be content is just to turn it all off and hardly pay attention to it at all. Because that's what gets people in the most trouble. They see 'Oh, my friend went on this great vacation, and I wish we could do that!'"

This journalist paid off over $100,000 of debt in two years
Hustle

In addition to keeping your spending in check, explore ways to maximize your income. After all, you can only slash your expenses so much.

John Kapetaneas, a New York City-based journalist who paid of $111,000 of student loans and credit card debt in 24 months says his secret to success was "embracing the suck." For Kapetaneas, that meant buckling down and saying yes to as many freelance projects as he could handle. It wasn't fun, but it worked.

"I capitalized, over the course of two years, on every opportunity I could possibly find to work," he told Farnoosh Torabi on her podcast "So Money." "That meant overnight shifts, holidays, weekends — every possible shift that I could pick up as a freelancer, I took."

This guy paid off his student loans in 54 days
Give up what you don't need

Start tracking exactly where your money goes each month, and you might be surprised by how much you're wasting on things you don't need.

Greutman recommends taking the time to go through every receipt and credit card statement to figure out what's non-negotiable and what can be sacrificed for the sake of paying off debt. "Finding your starting point might may be the hardest part of your journey to recovery," she writes.

Simplifying your life can include anything from downsizing your home to getting rid of your car to selling unused clothes and appliances. What's cluttering up your financial life? Whether it's an expensive mortgage or an unused Hulu subscription, look for places you can cut back and learn to live with less.

