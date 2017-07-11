The 10 highest-paying college majors

There are dozens of factors to consider when choosing a college major. Does it align with your strengths? Is it something you're passionate about? What does the job market look like?

For most people, earning potential can also make a big difference.

Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce's 2015 report "The Economic Value of College Majors" ranked 137 college majors according to median annual earnings, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

All of the top 10 highest-paying majors are in STEM fields, and only one isn't a kind of engineering.

"College graduates earn an average annual salary of $61,000 over the course of their careers," Georgetown reports. "But science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) majors earn much more than teaching and serving majors, which include education, psychology, and social work majors."

Here are the 10 highest-paying majors for full-time workers with a bachelor's degree.