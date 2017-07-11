    ×

    How to try Apple's newest iPhone and iPad software right now

    • iOS 11 is available to test in public beta right now
    • Anyone can test it, you just need to sign up
    • We'll walk you through how to install it on your iPhone or iPad now
    Handout: iOS 11 App Store
    Apple

    Apple will release its new iOS 11 software for the iPhone and iPad this fall, but you can try it now.

    You just need to sign up to become a public beta tester through Apple's website, which is free and easy.

    There are some caveats you should know about, though. While you'll be getting a first-look at Apple's latest and greatest software, it also tends to be a bit buggy in the earlier stages as Apple continues to update it before this fall.

    Feeling brave? Here's how to get started. Oh, and keep in mind the instructions are the same whether you're installing on an iPad or an iPhone.

    Head to Apple's beta website

    Handout: Apple beta website
    Apple

    Navigate to beta.apple.com from any web browser and sign up for the beta program. It's free, just use your Apple ID and password.

    Backup your iPhone or iPad

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 beta how to 3
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Now make sure your iPhone or iPad is properly backed up. This is just in case you need to revert to iOS 10. Warning: doing that can be a bit more of a headache than upgrading to the beta. To do this, head to Settings > iCloud > iCloud Backup and then tap "Back up now."

    Download the beta profile

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 beta how to 3
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    On your iPhone or iPad (this won't work from your computer) open Safari and navigate to beta.apple.com/profile. Sign in and then download the configuration profile for iOS 11. You'll need to restart your device after this is finished.

    Check for updates

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 beta how to
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Now you'll navigate to Settings > General > Software update and check for an update. You'll be greeted with an alert that you're ready to download iOS 11.

    That's it!

    Handout: iOS 11 control center
    Apple

    Now you have the public beta of iOS 11. Apple tends to update it every couple of weeks to continue to squash bugs and make it more stable, so make sure you're constantly applying each update.

    Want more? Here's a look at iOS 11 on the iPad:

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 1
    CNBC's first look at Apple's iOS 11: Here are the five biggest changes   

