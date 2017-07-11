Impact of Brexit, US politics being felt by fintech firms, says Western Union’s head of partnerships

Financial technology (fintech) has felt the impact of Brexit, U.S. politics and a perceived direction towards protectionism, Western Union's partnerships lead has said.

Christina Hamilton, head of partnerships and international expansion at the global payments and transfers company, said that protectionism and a populist surge against globalization was a serious concern for the fintech industry.

"I think the flow of money and people is a great thing, and I think the fastest path to economic growth and stimulus is actually when both money and people move across borders," Hamilton told CNBC in an exclusive interview on Monday.

She said that her views should not necessarily be regarded as the views of Western Union, but was clear that her business had been affected. "We are being forced to think about the impact of some of the protectionism that we're seeing around the globe and on our business," she said.