Jamie Dimon raises possibility of moving post-Brexit jobs to Paris

JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon has said that the financial sector needs to be prepared for a so-called "hard Brexit" scenario and has raised the possibility of moving some jobs from the City of London to other European cities.
Dimon wants the bank to prepare for the worst-case scenario in the negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union, which would prohibit financial firms in London to work with EU-based customers. He said that JPMorgan will probably boost its Frankfurt-based office, given that it already has licenses to operate there but its staff could be moved to Paris, the Netherlands or even Madrid, Reuters reported.