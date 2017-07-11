Jamie Dimon raises possibility of moving post-Brexit jobs to Paris

His comments – at the Europlace finance conference in Paris on Tuesday - come at a time when both financiers and European cities prepare for the U.K.'s departure from the EU. In France, the new government is stepping up its efforts to attract bankers and financial institutions from London to Paris.

From tax incentives and new transport connections, French businessmen see a "unique momentum" offering many opportunities and have spoken of the benefits that their home nation offers.

"France's image will change, we have a young president, I'd say a connected president, a modern president, pro-business, pro-Europe," Gerard Mestrallet, chairman of the utility firm Engie, told CNBC on Tuesday at the sidelines of the conference.

"We are living a unique momentum for the Paris financial market place," he added.

France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due to address investors and professionals from all fields in the financial sector at the conference in Paris later on Tuesday. His speech is part of a wider initiative that the new executive is carrying to make France more business friendly.