"Data is the new oil," claimed Mani Iyer, CEO of India auto manufacturing giant Mahindra at the recent SelectUSA Investment Summit. "We must explore and refine it," he said at the conference, hosted through a program of the Department of Commerce that focuses on foreign direct investment.

One of the biggest challenges in the site-selection process is researching which communities will best meet a company's requirements, now and into the future. In selecting locations for their expansions or relocations, companies examine a plethora of factors, including workforce, taxes, utility rates, transportation, logistics, supply chain and quality of life.

"Undeniably, ensuring the availability of a skilled workforce is the most important requirement for today's companies," said Frank Cuevas, vice president of real estate strategy and operations for IBM. The IBM executive often looks for a strong university pipeline to ensure the long-term viability of the communities he considers for the tech giant.