Louis Vuitton just launched a $2,900 smartwatch running Google software

Louis Vuitton just announced a range of "Tamour Horizon" smartwatches that run on Google's Android Wear software.

It's the most recent luxury brand to launch a smartwatch running Google's software. Others, such as Tag Heuer and Montblanc also sell high-end smartwatches. Each Louis Vuitton watch features a watchface with the company's branding, as well as premium metals and wrist straps — some of which employ Louis Vuitton's distinct leather patterns.

Like all Android Wear smartwatches, the Louis Vuitton Tamour Horizon series is capable of providing alerts from your smartphone, such as incoming text messages and phone calls, and can help track of the number of steps you take each day. Thousands of watch apps are available through Google's app store to add additional functionality to the watches.

Louis Vuitton's website didn't list prices, but The New York Times said they range from $2,450 to $2,900.