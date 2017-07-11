Marcus Lemonis: This is how to know it's time to fire someone

When you're running a small business, there's not much room for an employee who isn't meeting expectations — one person's poor performance can impact the entire company.
But how does a manager know when it's time to let an employee go? That's the tough lesson that turnaround king Marcus Lemonis has to teach one business owner on this week's episode of CNBC's "The Profit."
Though Lemonis has helped dysfunctional teams overcome obstacles before, he faces a challenging environment at California-based Bodhi Coffee, a high-end coffee bean wholesaler. Their story illustrates a key management lesson for business owners: When an employee demonstrates consistent disregard for a company's well-being, it's time to take action.