McConnell says revised version of health-care bill expected on Thursday

A revised version of the Senate Republican Obamacare replacement is expected to come Thursday morning, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

"The news of the day is that, as I think you already know, we'll be on health care next week. We'll be laying out a revised version of the repeal and replace effort, the text of that on Thursday morning," McConnell said.

He said the GOP hopes to have a Congressional Budget Office score on the plan by "the beginning" of next week and a motion to bring the bill to the floor by next week.

At least eight GOP senators still oppose the plan as written now, as the conservative and moderate wings of the party have often competing concerns about it. Republicans can only lose two votes and still pass the bill.

The prospects of a bipartisan plan to stabilize insurance markets has increased recently as doubts grow about the GOP's ability to pass a plan on its own.

McConnell also announced Tuesday that the Senate will delay its August recess by two weeks amid a packed legislative agenda.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

