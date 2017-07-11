VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's top 5 personality traits, according to IBM data

IBM's Watson analyzes the top 5 personality traits of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
The top 5 personality traits of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella   

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's top character trait is emotionality, according to job search firm Paysa.

Emotionality might not be the first trait to come to mind when thinking about what makes a CEO so successful. However, if you listen to Nadella speak before an audience of Microsoft employees, you'll notice how he taps into his own confidence and shares that emotion with others. Inspiring your workers can be key to success.

But that's not all: Nadella also appeared highly in touch with his own feelings in a video for The Wall Street Journal. When the interviewer asked, "Who's been the biggest influence on you?" Nadella, who up until that point has answered a range of questions with humor, looked sincerely moved. His eyes began to water slightly and he paused before answering, "My parents."

He also revealed in the interview that his mother was a drama professor, so perhaps he learned early on the power of using your heart as well as your head.

For the study, Paysa used data from IBM's supercomputer Watson to determine Nadella's defining characteristics, along with those of other tech leaders, to figure out what makes him so successful.

According to the study, Nadella's top five traits are:

  1. Emotionality
  2. Intellect
  3. Cooperation
  4. Immoderation
  5. Melancholy

This is Nadella's personality as mapped out by Paysa:

Other traits Nadella apparently possesses include excitement-seeking, self-efficacy, gregariousness and self-discipline.

Paysa performed a similar analysis of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personality and found that his top trait is intellect, which ranks high for Nadella, too. The firm also analyzed data on Tesla's Elon Musk, which ranked intellect as his top personality trait.

To arrive at these results, Paysa "gathered speeches, essays, books, the transcripts of interviews and other forms of communication produced by those highlighted above." It put over 2,500 words "through the Watson Personality Insights API."

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp
Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp

"Personality Insights extracts personality characteristics based on how a person writes," according to IBM Watson's website. "You can use the service to match individuals to other individuals, opportunities, and products, or tailor their experience with personalized messaging and recommendations."

Microsoft recently announced layoffs. The company said a major reorganization will include thousands of jobs lost, which would about to about 10 percent of the company's sales force, according to CNBC. Microsoft reportedly employs 71,000 workers in the U.S. and over 120,000 around the world.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

See also: Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella and Bill Gates share this crucial personality trait for achieving success

Your personality can reveal the type of career you should pursue
Your personality can reveal the type of career you should pursue   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...