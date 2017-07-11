Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's top 5 personality traits, according to IBM data

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's top character trait is emotionality, according to job search firm Paysa.

Emotionality might not be the first trait to come to mind when thinking about what makes a CEO so successful. However, if you listen to Nadella speak before an audience of Microsoft employees, you'll notice how he taps into his own confidence and shares that emotion with others. Inspiring your workers can be key to success.

But that's not all: Nadella also appeared highly in touch with his own feelings in a video for The Wall Street Journal. When the interviewer asked, "Who's been the biggest influence on you?" Nadella, who up until that point has answered a range of questions with humor, looked sincerely moved. His eyes began to water slightly and he paused before answering, "My parents."

He also revealed in the interview that his mother was a drama professor, so perhaps he learned early on the power of using your heart as well as your head.

For the study, Paysa used data from IBM's supercomputer Watson to determine Nadella's defining characteristics, along with those of other tech leaders, to figure out what makes him so successful.

According to the study, Nadella's top five traits are:

Emotionality Intellect Cooperation Immoderation Melancholy

This is Nadella's personality as mapped out by Paysa: