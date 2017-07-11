Minnesota moves up one spot to No. 3 in America's Top States for Business, snagging 1,615 out of 2,500 possible points in CNBC's annual ranking. The North Star State's best categories are Education and Quality of Life, grabbing the No. 2 spot for both. Minnesota has some of the best K–12 test scores in the nation.

However, the state is expensive. It finished No. 36 in Cost of Doing Business and No. 31 in Cost of Living. The state also has the third-highest top individual income-tax rate in the nation, at 9.85 percent.