One mom tracked every penny and found her 18-month-old has cost her $20,000

Coming in at $9,900, the largest expense Newark lists is child care for after she and her husband returned to work. Newark and her husband pay a stay-at-home mom to watch him for $150 per week.

Before hiring help, one of the highest costs for Newark's family came from their taking time off of work. She estimated the costs of lost income over the 14 weeks she stayed home with her infant to be $5,500. She took two weeks of paid leave and accessed short term disability pay via her employer for five weeks, and then took the last seven weeks unpaid.

Newark estimates the cost from her husband's time away from work to be $2,346. He used some paid time off, so overall he lost about a month of income, according to her calculations.

"The hit we took for taking time off was more than we thought it was going to be, but we were happy with that choice in the end," she tells CNBC.