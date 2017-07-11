'Panic' as Apple works 'feverishly' to fix iPhone 8 bugs ahead of launch, report says

Apple is reportedly working around the clock trying to fix software bugs affecting its next flagship iPhone, possibly called the iPhone 8, according to a source speaking to Fast Company.

The report mentions several issues plaguing the new iPhone, which analysts have suggested may face delays. Wireless charging, which would allow users to charge the battery without having to plug the phone in, and problems with a 3D sensor for facial recognition. That sensor may be used to help users unlock the phone.

Samsung includes both wireless charging and support for face unlock on its new Galaxy S8, but Apple hasn't worked with either technology before. Fast Company said there's a "sense of panic" among the team working to build the new iPhone and a fear it might not meet tight deadlines.

Apple typically launches new iPhones in March, but some analysts have suggested that the flagship high-end model might not launch until October or November.

CNBC reached out to Apple for comment, but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

