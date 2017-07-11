Qatari isolation tactics hypocritical, says ex-deputy PM; points to UAE-Iran ties

The former deputy prime minister of Qatar has hit back at claims that the country is propping up terrorism in Iran, telling its neighboring Gulf states that they should point the finger closer to home.

Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, who served between 2007 and 2011, told CNBC Tuesday that Qatar had been willing to cut all "diplomatic, commercial, business, airline and transportation ties with Iran" on the proviso that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt did also, but claimed that the offer had come up against resistance.

"Emirates (UAE) rejected it because today the biggest trade between Iran is (with the) Emirates – about 30-40 billion dirham a year ($8-10 billion)," Al Attiyah told CNBC at the World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.