New report says millennials are broke because they're making choices out of order

A record 55 percent of millennial parents have had children before getting married — compared to 25 percent of the youngest baby boomers who did the same — and the trend could be costing them.

That's according to a 2017 report published by Wendy Wang and W. Bradford Wilcox, which found that "the most financially successful young adults today continue to be those who put marriage before the baby carriage."

Specifically, 86 percent of young people who got married before having kids are among the middle or top third of earners, while just 53 percent who put childbearing first have incomes in the middle or top third.

"Even millennials from low-income families are more likely to flourish if they married before having children: 71 percent who married before having children made it into the middle or higher end of the income distribution by the time they are age 28 to 34," report Wang and Wilcox.

"By comparison, only 41 percent of millennials from lower-income families who had children first made it into the middle or higher end of the distribution when they reached ages 28 to 34."