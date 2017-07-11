Self-made millionaires say you should think twice before going to college

Self-made millionaire James Altucher has some strong opinions when it comes to the value of college.

In many cases, "a degree means nothing," he tells Farnoosh Torabi on a recent episode of her podcast "So Money."

"We're in an idea-based economy and a skill-based economy, not a certificate based economy," he continues. "We used to be in a certificate-based economy. It's just not true anymore."

More and more companies are saying you don't need a degree to work for them, Altucher notes: "Ernst & Young, the top accounting firm in the country, said they're not even going to ask you anymore if you have a college degree. And Google no longer asks if you have a college degree."