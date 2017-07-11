Amazon Prime members who flock to the giant e-retailer today in search of great bargains might have to look harder than they think.

A website that tracks the deals offered as part of Prime Day — which began Monday at 9 p.m. ET and runs for 30 hours through 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday — found that fewer than 1 percent of last year's deals for the shopping event were "uncommonly good prices," said Adam Burakowski, deals editor at The Wirecutter.

An email to Amazon for comment was not immediately returned.

While an assessment of this year's offerings won't finish until Prime Day wraps up, The Wirecutter team found that just 64 items out of nearly 8,000 evaluated in last year's event met its criteria for qualifying as a good deal. They looked at a range of product categories, including tech gadgets, home goods and personal items.