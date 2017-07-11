In 2013, CNBC named us America's Top State for Business. CNBC continues to give us high praise for our business friendliness, placing us second on the 2016 ranking of business-friendly states. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation also gives us high marks for our business policies and climate. Also this year, Site Selection published its American Dream Index and found South Dakota is the No. 1 state for achieving the American dream.

We're seeing success in South Dakota because we believe in allowing businesses to prosper. We have no corporate income tax, no personal income tax, no business inventory tax, no personal property tax and no inheritance tax. This puts more money in the pockets of our businesses and citizens, creating a more favorable environment for growth.

Things are just as impressive when it comes to actually doing business in South Dakota. The costs of doing business — utility costs, unemployment insurance costs, workman's compensation costs, land costs — are low. Productivity of our workers is high. In fact, many multistate employers with locations in South Dakota tell us their South Dakota location is their most productive.

In our state, we don't place unnecessary hurdles before our citizens or entrepreneurs, and things aren't overly complicated for people who are trying to know and obey laws. It's the nature of government to add to the body of laws. Some tend to perceive productivity as the amount of legislation that is passed.

But when it comes to laws, more isn't always better. There's merit to throwing out regulations no longer needed and repealing overburdensome laws. That's exactly what we've done in South Dakota. When I took office, I began a red-tape review to eliminate unnecessary statutes and rules. To date, under this initiative, we have eliminated more than 470,000 words of red tape.