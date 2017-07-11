Tens of billions in 'corporate welfare' tax deals about to be exposed like never before

We expect the new data will reveal sharp differences and lots of hidden surprises. But the data will be crude and hard to access. Governments won't be required to name company names; they will only report one dollar figure per program per year. And in all but one state, the data will reside in individual governments' financial reports, usually in PDF documents.

Only New Mexico, thanks to State Auditor Tim Keller, has committed to collecting GASB 77 data electronically and making it accessible online. Keller, a former state senator whose incentive disclosure bills were vetoed by both a Democratic and Republican governor, wants taxpayers to immediately enjoy a more informed debate about the state's actual spending priorities.

Good Jobs First is also soon to launch Subsidy Tracker 2, where we will collect and publish GASB 77 data. (Our longstanding Subsidy Tracker database collects company-specific incentive data.)

In all 50 states, the GASB 77 data will likely spawn a whole new cottage industry of journalists, academics and nonprofits "wrangling" the data, then analyzing it from many perspectives.

Taxpayers will be enriched by the ensuing debate.

— By Greg LeRoy, director of Good Jobs First, a nonprofit research center on economic development subsidies

