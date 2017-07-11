How Steph Curry's outlook on money helped him score a $200 million contract

Stephen Curry, the high-scoring point guard for the Golden State Warriors, recently became the second-highest-paid basketball player of all time. Curry agreed to a $201 million contract to be paid out over the next five seasons. His salary for the 2017-2018 season will be just over $40 million.

But Curry was not always paid the big bucks. In 2012, he signed a four-year contract with the Golden State Warriors worth $44 million. During the 2016-2017 season, he earned $12.1 million, making him the 82nd highest-paid player in the NBA.

Curry shot from 82nd to 2nd fueled by a simple strategy: focusing on himself, instead of worrying about how much others were making.