Tech talent now choosing Europe over US, according to the co-founder of Germany's Trivago

Germany's Trivago is benefiting from a "talent drain" in the U.S., as Europe now appears to be a viable competitor for tech talent, according to company co-founder Rolf Schromgens.

Schromgens observed that perceptions of the U.S., including those potentially colored by President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from some predominantly-Muslim countries, have helped his Europe-based business recruit.

"We see that we, as a company based in Europe, we are way more attractive now for talents from all over the world, including talents from the U.S., and so our numbers of applicants from the U.S. have doubled in the first quarter from the quarter in the year before," he said.