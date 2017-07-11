The 15 best places to work in 2017

A great career involves a lot more than a good salary. In fact, many workers would be willing to take a salary cut in exchange for long-term job security, flexible office hours or good mentorship opportunities.

So what companies offer these benefits?

The team at job postings side Indeed looked at thousands of anonymous, employee-submitted reviews to find out. Researchers ranked companies in the Fortune 500 based on a weighted average of reviews employee-submitted reviews of features such as work-life balance, culture, management and pay.

Here are Indeed's top 15 places to work in 2017:

1. Salesforce

San Francisco, California