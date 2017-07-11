VISIT CNBC.COM

The 15 best places to work in 2017

Getty Images

A great career involves a lot more than a good salary. In fact, many workers would be willing to take a salary cut in exchange for long-term job security, flexible office hours or good mentorship opportunities.

So what companies offer these benefits?

The team at job postings side Indeed looked at thousands of anonymous, employee-submitted reviews to find out. Researchers ranked companies in the Fortune 500 based on a weighted average of reviews employee-submitted reviews of features such as work-life balance, culture, management and pay.

Here are Indeed's top 15 places to work in 2017:

1. Salesforce

San Francisco, California

John Taggart/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Everyone is not only extremely smart and creative but also very friendly and helpful," one senior associate manager writes. "The CEO is inspiring and supports causes that I care about, such as equal rights and pay."

2. Southwest Airlines

Dallas, Texas

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines "always shows its appreciation for all their employees do," one customer support representative writes.

3. JetBlue Airways

Long Island City, New York

VIEWpress | Corbis | Getty Images
JetBlue

"Constant changes keep you on your toes, but also keep you learning and adapting," one customer support representative writes. "I learned excellent customer service at the airline."

4. Facebook

Menlo Park, California

Kim Kulish | Corbis | Getty Images
Facebook employees relax with a game of ping-pong on campus.

"They give you opportunities to become a better version of yourself, which gives them the return of a happy, more proficient employee," one former employee writes.

5. Google

Mountain View, California

Erin Lubin/Bloomberg | Getty Images

"Google will provide you an opportunity to work with some of the brightest in the industry," writes one recruiter. "They also foster an inclusive work space and encourage everyone to have their voice heard."

6. CenterPoint Energy

Houston, Texas

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Many employees cite good pay and "great job security" at the company.

7. DTE Energy

Detroit, Michigan

Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"If you want a high paying job with great benefits and job security, then it's a great place to work," one former manager writes.

8. Nike

Beaverton, Oregon

Ben Torres | Bloomberg | Getty Images
An employee folds Nike clothing in a J.C. Penney store.

"You get cross trained in every department," one cashier writes, saying that the company is "very family oriented."

8. Apple

Cupertino, California

Drew Angerer | Getty Images
A customer views a display featuring Apple Watch Nike+ at an Apple Store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.

"This is an awesome place to work," one lead software engineer writes. "The work environment is friendly. Benefits are awesome."

Note: Nike and Apple tied for No. 8

10. The Walt Disney Company

Burbank, California

Matt Stroshane | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella's castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

"Management works well with employees and treats everyone in a professional manner," one employee writes, citing "tons of activities within the company to build professional and social relationships."

11. Delta

Atlanta, Georgia

Robert Alexander | Getty Images
Delta Airlines passenger planes at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"The workplace culture is positive and energetic," one customer service agent writes.

12. Costco Wholesale

Issaquah, Washington

Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A bakery employee distributes baked goods onto a display rack inside a Costco Wholesale store in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The health benefits and other benefits that Costco offers to the employees are great," a certified pharmacy technician writes.

13. Discovery Communications

Silver Spring, Maryland

Frederick M. Brown / Stringer
Darrell Miklos, Jerry Roberts and executive producers Ari Mark and Darryl Frank of the docuseries 'Cooper's Treasure' speak onstage during the Discovery Channel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

"The environment is very welcoming and family-oriented with a sense of wanting to help one another in any way they can," one global technology and operations worker writes. "It's a fun place to be and great company to work for when working within the corporate structure."

14. Johnson & Johnson

New Brunswick, New Jersey

UIG | Getty Images
Johnson & Johnson Headquarters

"A typical day is fast paced and challenging," one training specialist writes. "I've learned that the sky is the limit regarding opportunities, the culture at J&J supports a strong work and family balance."

15. Chevron

San Ramon, California

Getty Images
A Chevron gas station in San Francisco.

"The managers and supervisors actually care about their employees," one former cashier writes. "There are multiple opportunities for advancement."

See Indeed's full list of the 50 Best Places to Work in 2017 here.

