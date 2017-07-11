Sometimes we're all guilty of just wanting to get the job done — no frills, no fuss and definitely no overtime. But one of the fastest ways we can move on and up from our current jobs (in other words, an almost surefire way to snag a promotion) is to over-deliver, and not under-impress. Or, as career coach Hallie Crawford explains, "over-delivering translates to being diligent, motivated, and passionate about your job."

After all, what boss doesn't want his or her employees to wow at work? Average may not get noticed — but above-and-beyond normally does. "Going the extra mile," says Crawford, "whenever possible, shows your superiors you are serious about your job, and able and worthy of getting promoted versus just remaining where you are."

More from Glassdoor:

6 questions you must ask before accepting an offer

7 ways to create beneficial alliances at work

6 ways to make your next job come to you

Of course, it can be tough to over-deliver, and do it often. But Crawford says you can push yourself to do more by focusing on what motivates you — say, a promotion. And then, use these expert-approved tips to over-deliver on every project, large or small.