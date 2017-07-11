VISIT CNBC.COM

These 20 companies are hiring like crazy this month

A 'now hiring' sign is posted outside of a Ross Dress for Less store in San Francisco.
A 'now hiring' sign is posted outside of a Ross Dress for Less store in San Francisco.

Looking for new employment during the summer while everyone else seems to be vacationing can easily become a painful process — but it doesn't have to be.

Job search platform Glassdoor has compiled a list of the top 20 companies making significant hiring efforts this month. The job openings listed here are curated by Glassdoor staff — each company on the list has a sizable number of openings posted within the last seven days.

Read on for a list of companies hiring in varied industries all across the country:

'Now Hiring' signage is displayed as job seekers wait in line to enter the San Jose Career Fair in San Jose, California.
'Now Hiring' signage is displayed as job seekers wait in line to enter the San Jose Career Fair in San Jose, California.

20. Extended Stay America

Hiring locations include: Nashville, TN; Bridgeton, MO; Columbia, MD; Chicago, IL; Fremont, CA; Tempe, AZ; Eagan, MN.

Jobs available: Maintenance Technician, Housekeeper, Hotel District Manager, Guest Services Rep, Night Guest Laundry Attendant, Team Lead, Task Force Manager.

19. Geico

Hiring locations include: Saint Louis, MO; Lake Frederick, VA; New Orleans, LA; Chicago, IL; Davie, FL; Washington, DC; Sacramento, CA; San Antonio, TX.

Jobs available: Attorney, Data Entry Technician, Legal Intern, Outside Security Investigator, DevOps Cloud Engineer, Auto Damage Trainee, Insurance Defense Attorney, Corporate Travel Agent.

18. Roehl Transport

Hiring locations include: Jonesboro, AR; Saint Peters, MO; Bridgeport, CT; Ames, IA; Aurora, IL; Cape Coral, FL.

Jobs available: Truck Driver.

17. Edward Jones

Hiring locations include: Erie, CO; St. Louis, MO; Tempe, AZ; Oakland, CA.

Jobs available: Financial Advisor.

16. NBCUniversal

Hiring locations include: Universal City, CA; Englewood Cliffs, NJ; Orlando, FL; Stamford, CT; San Diego, CA; New York, NY.

Jobs available: Financial Account Manager, Sales Account Executive, Analyst, Broadcast Designer, Executive Producer, Contracts Specialist, Senior Software Engineer, Publicist, Digital Media Engineer.

15. Valero Energy

Hiring locations include: San Antonio, TX; Bloombingburg, OH; Corpus Christi, TX; Norco, LA; Benicia, CA; Fort Dodge, IA; Jefferson, WI; Albert City, IA.

Jobs available: Senior Instrument Engineer, I&E Technician, Process Operator, Lab Trainee, Senior Planning Engineer, Mechanic, Team Lead Business Systems Support.

14. Boston Market

Hiring locations include: Golden, CO; Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; Scottsdale, AZ; Buffalo, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA.

Jobs available: Catering Sales Specialist, Assistant General Manager; Restaurant Team Member, General Manager, Regional Catering Sales Director.

13. Uber

Hiring locations include: Austin, TX; Palo Alto, CA; Washington, DC; New York, NY; Louisville, CO; San Francisco, CA.

Jobs available: People Development Specialist, Director of Workplace.

Uber's headquarters in San Francisco, California.
Uber's headquarters in San Francisco, California.

12. Paycom

Hiring locations include: Oklahoma, OK; Naperville, IL; San Antonio, TX; Pittsburgh, PA; Atlanta, GA.

Jobs available: Tax Credit Admin, Business Intelligence Analyst, Implementation Representative, Paycom Specialist, Spin Coordinator, UI Specialist, Sales Account Manager.

11. Conduent

Hiring locations include: Orlando, FL; Cherry Hills, NJ; Fargo, ND; Baltimore, MD; Albany, NY; El Paso, TX; Irvine, CA.

Jobs available: Client Project Manager, Systems Consultant, Human Resources, Internship, Systems Developer, Bilingual Telephonic Nurse Case Manager, Recovery Analyst.

10. Emarsys

Hiring locations include: Indianapolis, IN; London, England; Berlin; Vienna.

Jobs available: Office Manager, UK Recruiter, Solutions Consultant, Implementation Consultant, Client Success Manager, Campaign Specialist, Sales Development Representative.

9. Outcome Health

Hiring locations include: New York, NY, Chicago, IL.

Jobs available: Director of Campaign Operations, Executive Director, Client Success Executive, Engineering Manager, Client Partner, Head of Procurement, Legal Assistant, Sales Manager.

Younger workers should be sure to take advantage of employer-sponsored 401(k) retirement savings plans.
Younger workers should be sure to take advantage of employer-sponsored 401(k) retirement savings plans.

8. Glassdoor

Hiring locations include: San Francisco, CA; Mill Valley, CA; Chicago, IL; Green, OH.

Jobs available: Senior Content & Community Associate, Analytics Manager, Security Operations Analyst, VP of B2B Marketing, Customer Success Manager, Lead Product Manager.

7. Blizzard Entertainment

Hiring locations include: Irvine, CA.

Jobs available: Virtualization Engineer, Technical Lead, Senior Software Engineer of Gameplay, Analytics Lead, Managing Editor of Esports, Supervising Writer, Animation and Rigging TD.

6. Ultimate Software

Hiring locations include: San Francisco, CA; Santa Ana, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Atlanta, GA; Weston, FL.

Jobs available: Quarter End Temp, Associate Executive Relationship Manager, Systems Engineer, Escalation Manager, Director of Tax Customer Support.

5. Applied Predictive Technologies

Hiring locations include: Washington, DC; San Francisco, CA; London, England.

Jobs available: Engagement Manager, Human Resources Specialist, Business Consultant, Database Analyst, Associate Product Manager, Marketing Analyst, Principal Consultant.

A customer loads groceries into a car outside a Kroger Co. grocery store in Louisville, Kentucky.
A customer loads groceries into a car outside a Kroger Co. grocery store in Louisville, Kentucky.

4. Kroger

Hiring locations include: Indianapolis, IN; Fayetteville, GA; Cleves, OH; Fort Worth, TX; Bloomington, IN; Maryville, TN; Sylvania, OH.

Jobs available: Grocery Clerk, Pharmacy Technician, Facility Engineering Mechanic, Retail Fulfillment Associate, e-Commerce Supervisor, Baker, Management Trainee.

3. Amazon

Hiring locations include: Austin, TX; Carteret, NJ; Etna, OH; Germany, GA; Seattle, WA; Palo Alto, CA.

Jobs available: Prime Now Associate, Seasonal Pop-Up Retail Experience Consultant, Data Scientist, Part-Time Seasonal Campus Associate, Sr. Solutions Architect, Account Representative, Warehouse Associate.

2. SADA Systems

Hiring locations include: Los Angeles, CA.

Jobs available: Senior Product Architect, Enterprise Application Developer, Marketing Internship, Google Apps Support Technician, Operations Analyst, Senior UI/UX Designer.

1. U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

Hiring locations include: Fremont, CA; Augusta, GA; Shreveport, AL; Iowa City, IA; Syracuse, NY.

Jobs available: Registered Nurse, Gastroenterologist, Staff Physician, Mental Health Pharmacist, Dermatologist, Assistant Nurse Manager, Psychiatrist, Physician Assistant.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC and CNBC.

