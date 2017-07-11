These 20 companies are hiring like crazy this month

4. Kroger
Hiring locations include: Indianapolis, IN; Fayetteville, GA; Cleves, OH; Fort Worth, TX; Bloomington, IN; Maryville, TN; Sylvania, OH.
Jobs available: Grocery Clerk, Pharmacy Technician, Facility Engineering Mechanic, Retail Fulfillment Associate, e-Commerce Supervisor, Baker, Management Trainee.
3. Amazon
Hiring locations include: Austin, TX; Carteret, NJ; Etna, OH; Germany, GA; Seattle, WA; Palo Alto, CA.
Jobs available: Prime Now Associate, Seasonal Pop-Up Retail Experience Consultant, Data Scientist, Part-Time Seasonal Campus Associate, Sr. Solutions Architect, Account Representative, Warehouse Associate.
2. SADA Systems
Hiring locations include: Los Angeles, CA.
Jobs available: Senior Product Architect, Enterprise Application Developer, Marketing Internship, Google Apps Support Technician, Operations Analyst, Senior UI/UX Designer.
1. U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs
Hiring locations include: Fremont, CA; Augusta, GA; Shreveport, AL; Iowa City, IA; Syracuse, NY.
Jobs available: Registered Nurse, Gastroenterologist, Staff Physician, Mental Health Pharmacist, Dermatologist, Assistant Nurse Manager, Psychiatrist, Physician Assistant.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC and CNBC.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook
Don't miss: The 10 jobs where you're most likely to get a raise this summer