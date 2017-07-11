This teen won the lottery twice in a week and made $655,555—here's how she can get even richer

One California teen won the lottery not once, but twice, this week.

Rosa Dominguez, 19, collected a total of $655,555, ABC News reports, and if she wants to get even richer, the strategy is simple: Invest her winnings.

Investing is one of the most effective ways to build wealth, thanks to a phenomenon known as compound interest. Compounding makes a sum grow at a faster rate than simple interest, because in addition to earning returns on the money you invest, you also earn returns on those returns.

And since Dominguez is only 19, her money could potentially compound for decades.