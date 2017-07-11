    ×

    33. Connecticut

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 335 7 (Tie) 18
    Infrastructure 132 47 47
    Cost of Doing Business 95 43 (Tie) 47
    Economy 108 41 43
    Quality of Life 162 23 25
    Technology & Innovation 145 13 19 (Tie)
    Education 154 3 18
    Business Friendliness 64 32 29
    Access to Capital 62 20 (Tie) 25
    Cost of Living 6 45 46
    Overall 1263 33 43

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Dan Malloy, Democrat

    Population: 3,576,452

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.0 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.99 percent

    Gasoline tax: 40.15 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): A1, A+ stable

    Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States for Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC|Survey Monkey Small Business Survey animation
      CNBC | Survey Monkey Small Business Survey

      The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.