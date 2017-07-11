33. Connecticut

Economic Profile
Governor: Dan Malloy, Democrat
Population: 3,576,452
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.0 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.9 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 7.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6.99 percent
Gasoline tax: 40.15 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): A1, A+ stable
Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company
