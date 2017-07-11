    ×

    1. Washington

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 352 5 11
    Infrastructure 173 32 (Tie) 39 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 163 32 (Tie) 30
    Economy 257 3 6
    Quality of Life 224 5 8
    Technology & Innovation 172 3 1
    Education 119 19 24
    Business Friendliness 65 31 30 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 82 8 10
    Cost of Living 14 37 37
    Overall 1621 1 6

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat

    Population: 7,288,000

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 3.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

    Top individual income tax rate: None

    Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: Costco Wholesale, Microsoft

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

