    ×

    10. Massachusetts

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 348 6 2
    Infrastructure 150 41 (Tie) 42
    Cost of Doing Business 93 45 (Tie) 46
    Economy 194 14 18
    Quality of Life 208 10 (Tie) 17
    Technology & Innovation 182 1 3
    Education 168 1 1
    Business Friendliness 90 20 (Tie) 20
    Access to Capital 85 7 19
    Cost of Living 4 47 44
    Overall 1522 10 20

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican

    Population: 6,811,779

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.0 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5.10 percent

    Gasoline tax: 26.54 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA stable

    Major private employers: Bay State Medical Center, Thermo Fisher Scientific

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States for Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC|Survey Monkey Small Business Survey animation
      CNBC | Survey Monkey Small Business Survey

      The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.