    12. Florida

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 285 22 14
    Infrastructure 217 7 10
    Cost of Doing Business 175 30 (Tie) 32
    Economy 262 2 4
    Quality of Life 160 24 (Tie) 26
    Technology & Innovation 109 28 17 (Tie)
    Education 71 40 (Tie) 26
    Business Friendliness 99 17 22
    Access to Capital 93 4 14
    Cost of Living 24 27 28
    Overall 1495 12 10

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Rick Scott, Republican

    Population: 20,612,439

    GDP growth Q4 2016): 3.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 4.3 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 5.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 0 percent

    Gasoline tax: 36.79 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, NextEra Energy, Inc.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

