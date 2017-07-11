    ×

    13. Nebraska

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 288 20 19
    Infrastructure 178 26 (Tie) 20
    Cost of Doing Business 223 13 15 (Tie)
    Economy 158 27 19
    Quality of Life 208 10 (Tie) 18
    Technology & Innovation 101 33 31
    Education 147 5 (Tie) 9 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 118 6 7
    Access to Capital 22 41 (Tie) 31
    Cost of Living 38 13 15
    Overall 1481 13 11

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Pete Ricketts, Republican

    Population: 1,907,116

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 2.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.81 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.84 percent

    Gasoline tax: 28.20 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Berkshire Hathaway

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

