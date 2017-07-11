13. Nebraska

Economic Profile
Governor: Pete Ricketts, Republican
Population: 1,907,116
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 1.1 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 2.9 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 7.81 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6.84 percent
Gasoline tax: 28.20 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa2, AAA stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Berkshire Hathaway
