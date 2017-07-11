    ×

    14. Indiana

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 237 35 36
    Infrastructure 237 3 1
    Cost of Doing Business 271 2 1
    Economy 201 10 (Tie) 20
    Quality of Life 102 45 45
    Technology & Innovation 117 26 26
    Education 93 29 29 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 114 8 (Tie) 13
    Access to Capital 58 24 18
    Cost of Living 49 2 8
    Overall 1479 14 16

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Eric Holcomb, Republican

    Population: 6,633,053

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.8 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.25 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 3.23 percent

    Gasoline tax: 32.84 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, St. Vincent Health, Eli Lilly and Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Latest Special Reports

    • Top States 2016
      Top States for Business

      CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

    • CNBC|Survey Monkey Small Business Survey animation
      CNBC | Survey Monkey Small Business Survey

      The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.