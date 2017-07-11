14. Indiana

Economic Profile
Governor: Eric Holcomb, Republican
Population: 6,633,053
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.8 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.2 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.25 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 3.23 percent
Gasoline tax: 32.84 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, St. Vincent Health, Eli Lilly and Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence