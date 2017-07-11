Economic Profile
Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican
Population: 3,134,693
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.4 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.1 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 12 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 8.98 percent
Gasoline tax: 30.70 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable
Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence