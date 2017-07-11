    ×

    15. Iowa

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 221 42 37
    Infrastructure 182 23 16 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 230 10 2
    Economy 178 21 29
    Quality of Life 213 9 9
    Technology & Innovation 118 25 23
    Education 138 9 17
    Business Friendliness 113 11 15 (Tie)
    Access to Capital 38 30 40
    Cost of Living 36 15 (Tie) 12
    Overall 1467 15 9

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican

    Population: 3,134,693

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 0.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 12 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 8.98 percent

    Gasoline tax: 30.70 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aaa, AAA stable

    Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

