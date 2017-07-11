17. Oregon

Economic Profile
Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat
Population: 4,093,465
GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.7 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.6 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 7.6 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 9.9 percent
Gasoline tax: 31.13 cents/gallon
Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable
Major private employers: Intel Corp., Nike
