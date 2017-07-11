    ×

    17. Oregon

    George Kavallines | CNBC
    Category
    Score
    2017 Rank
    2016 Rank
    Workforce 266 30 31
    Infrastructure 184 20 (Tie) 37 (Tie)
    Cost of Doing Business 186 28 27
    Economy 201 10 (Tie) 5
    Quality of Life 206 12 6
    Technology & Innovation 140 14 14
    Education 101 27 34 (Tie)
    Business Friendliness 41 41 38
    Access to Capital 61 22 22 (Tie)
    Cost of Living 12 39 36
    Overall 1398 17 17

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat

    Population: 4,093,465

    GDP growth (Q4 2016): 2.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2017): 3.6 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 9.9 percent

    Gasoline tax: 31.13 cents/gallon

    Bond rating/outlook (Moody's, S&P): Aa1, AA+ stable

    Major private employers: Intel Corp., Nike

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

